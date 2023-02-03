Police on trail of ‘macau888’ gambling ring









Police have arrested a man said to be linked to the macau888 gambling website but raids at eight locations on Friday failed to turn up the “four brothers” accused by a TV actress of operating the illegal business.

Natthaphong “Zico” Shina, 28, was found hiding at a condominium in Udon Thani a few hours after officers searched a house he owned in Nonthaburi, only to find that he had left.

