Police on trail of ‘macau888’ gambling ring

February 3, 2023 TN
Thai Parliamentary Police Officers

Thai Police Officers in regular uniforms. Photo: Adirach Toumlamoon.




Police have arrested a man said to be linked to the macau888 gambling website but raids at eight locations on Friday failed to turn up the “four brothers” accused by a TV actress of operating the illegal business.

Natthaphong “Zico” Shina, 28, was found hiding at a condominium in Udon Thani a few hours after officers searched a house he owned in Nonthaburi, only to find that he had left.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



