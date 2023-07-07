First ever Sumo shows in Thailand

Siam Paragon luxury shopping center in Bangkok

Siam Paragon luxury shopping center in Bangkok. Photo: KhunBhun / flickr.




The first ever Sumo experience in Thailand is being showcased at the “Wondrous Heritage of Japan” cultural event, at Siam Paragon in Bangkok this weekend, celebrating the 136 years of ties between Japan and Thailand and the 50th year of ASEAN-Japanese friendship.

The 2,000-year-old Japanese national sport exhibition will be led by former professional sumo wrestlers, including Jokoryu, who achieved the prestigious “Komusubi” in the top professional sumo ranking called “Makuuchi”. Also taking part are “Makushita” ranked wrestlers, including Bungo Nishiki, Kumako and Kotootori.

