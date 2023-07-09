MFP supporters gather in Bangkok to offer moral support to Pita Limjaroenrat









A large number of supporters of the Move Forward party gathered in front of the Central World shopping mall at the Ratchaprasong intersection today (Sunday), to offer moral support to party leader Pita Limjaroenrat. Many wore orange, the party’s colour.

Pita Has Enough Support from Senate: MFP Deputy Leader

Rain at about 4pm forced people to take shelter on the sky walk, while others used their umbrellas as they waited for Pita and the party’s Bangkok MPS, who are scheduled to meet their supporters at Ratchaprasong to thank them for their overwhelming support in the May 14th general election.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





