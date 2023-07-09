MFP supporters gather in Bangkok to offer moral support to Pita Limjaroenrat

TN July 9, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat taking a selfie.

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat taking a selfie. Photo: พรรคก้าวไกล - Move Forward Party / Facebook.




A large number of supporters of the Move Forward party gathered in front of the Central World shopping mall at the Ratchaprasong intersection today (Sunday), to offer moral support to party leader Pita Limjaroenrat. Many wore orange, the party’s colour.

Pita Has Enough Support from Senate: MFP Deputy Leader

Rain at about 4pm forced people to take shelter on the sky walk, while others used their umbrellas as they waited for Pita and the party’s Bangkok MPS, who are scheduled to meet their supporters at Ratchaprasong to thank them for their overwhelming support in the May 14th general election.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Democrat Party in Thailand

Thai Democrats fail to pick new leader due to lack of a quorum

TN July 9, 2023 0
A handful of Thai baht coins

World Bank Raises Outlook for Thai Economic Recovery

TN July 9, 2023 0
Night view of The Grand Palace in Bangkok

Book about monarchy edited by academic-in-exile Pavin banned in Thailand

TN July 8, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Aerial view of the Fukushima I plant area

Japanese plan to discharge Fukushima contaminated water into the sea approved

TN July 9, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat taking a selfie.

MFP supporters gather in Bangkok to offer moral support to Pita Limjaroenrat

TN July 9, 2023 0
Democrat Party in Thailand

Thai Democrats fail to pick new leader due to lack of a quorum

TN July 9, 2023 0
A handful of Thai baht coins

World Bank Raises Outlook for Thai Economic Recovery

TN July 9, 2023 0
Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night

Officials Inspect Entertainment Venues in Phuket Town

TN July 9, 2023 0