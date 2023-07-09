Thai Democrats fail to pick new leader due to lack of a quorum

TN July 9, 2023 0
Democrat Party in Thailand

Democrat Party in Thailand. Photo: Government of Thailand.




A meeting of the Democrat Party failed to elect a new leader and party executives because of a lack of quorum on Sunday.

The special meeting started at Miracle Grand Convention Hotel in late morning because Jurin Laksanawisit resigned as the party’s leader on May 14 as results of the general election filtered through.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Penchan Charoensuthipan
BANGKOK POST



