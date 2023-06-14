Daughter confirms Thaksin Shinawatra still determined to return









Paetongtarn Shinawatra reaffirmed on Wednesday her father Thaksin’s determination to return to Thailand next month.

Thaksin says he will return to Thailand in July, despite potential consequences

She also said she was ready to be the next prime minister if Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat could not be. Until such time, she still supported Mr Pita to be the next prime minister.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Aekarach Sattaburuth

BANGKOK POST

