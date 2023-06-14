Daughter confirms Thaksin Shinawatra still determined to return

TN June 14, 2023 0
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Photo: @ingshin21 / Instagram.




Paetongtarn Shinawatra reaffirmed on Wednesday her father Thaksin’s determination to return to Thailand next month.

Thaksin says he will return to Thailand in July, despite potential consequences

She also said she was ready to be the next prime minister if Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat could not be. Until such time, she still supported Mr Pita to be the next prime minister.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Aekarach Sattaburuth
BANGKOK POST



