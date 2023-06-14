Emergency Decree Extended in Southern Border Provinces









BANGKOK, June 14 – The cabinet on Tuesday extend the emergency decree for another 3 months, starting from June 20 to September 19, 2023, to allow work continuity and ensure safety of lives and property of local residents.

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed this is the 72nd extension of the Emergency Decree, which will take effect throughout the Southern border provinces, except in Si Sakhon, Sungai Kolok, Waeng and Sukhirin districts in Narathiwat; Yaring, Mayo, Mai Kaen and Mae Lan districts in Pattani; and Betong and Kabang districts in Yala.

