Thai Election Commission About to Certify 329 MP-elects

Pita Limjaroenrat during Move Forward Party speech at Samyan Mitrtown in Bangkok. Photo: Tvcccp.









The Election Commission (EC) is preparing to certify 329 MP-elects in the constituency system, while there remain about 71 MP-elects awaiting certification.

Pita Limjaroenrat Continues to be Hindered by Media Shareholding Controversy

The first batch of members of parliament who will receive certification are those who are not involved in any complaints, according to reports.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





