Pita Limjaroenrat Continues to be Hindered by Media Shareholding Controversy

Thai PM Pita Limjaroenrat at Nation Studio.

Thai PM Pita Limjaroenrat at Nation Studio. Photo: Rameshe999.




Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader and prime ministerial candidate of the Move Forward Party, is currently under investigation regarding his alleged shareholding in iTV Plc. If these allegations are proven true, it could result in his disqualification from assuming the position of Prime Minister and a subsequent ban from engaging in politics.

EC to Investigate Pita Limjareonrat’s Election Qualifications

Although the election commission recently dismissed several cases pertaining specifically to holding the shares, the issue now is if Pita specifically ran for Prime Minister while knowingly having the shares and understanding they could disqualify him as Prime Minister, which could even potentially see jail time if convicted.

