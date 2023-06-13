Pita Limjaroenrat Continues to be Hindered by Media Shareholding Controversy









Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader and prime ministerial candidate of the Move Forward Party, is currently under investigation regarding his alleged shareholding in iTV Plc. If these allegations are proven true, it could result in his disqualification from assuming the position of Prime Minister and a subsequent ban from engaging in politics.

EC to Investigate Pita Limjareonrat’s Election Qualifications

Although the election commission recently dismissed several cases pertaining specifically to holding the shares, the issue now is if Pita specifically ran for Prime Minister while knowingly having the shares and understanding they could disqualify him as Prime Minister, which could even potentially see jail time if convicted.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





