American Man Arrested For Allegedly Damaging a Rental Villa in Phuket
A wanted American man was arrested in Bangkok after he allegedly damaged a rental villa in Karon, Mueang Phuket.
The Royal Thai Immigration Bureau told TPN media on Monday (September 4th) that they arrested a man they identified only as Mr. John, 41, an American national. The arrest came after a rental villa owner in Karon filed a report to the Karon Police.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express