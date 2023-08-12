Foreign nationals arrested at drug party in Bangkok









Police conducted a raid on a luxury house in Saphan Sung district of Bangkok on Friday, resulting in the arrest of nine foreign nationals.

Many Foreigners Arrested with Drugs at Luxury Karaoke Shop in Bangkok

Pol Col Siwat Sriwichai, chief of Bang Chan police, led a team of officers to search the house at Life Bangkok Boulevard housing estate in Thab Chang area on Friday afternoon.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





