Foreign nationals arrested at drug party in Bangkok

Beautiful Bangkok skyline in the morning

Beautiful Bangkok skyline in the morning. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




Police conducted a raid on a luxury house in Saphan Sung district of Bangkok on Friday, resulting in the arrest of nine foreign nationals.

Pol Col Siwat Sriwichai, chief of Bang Chan police, led a team of officers to search the house at Life Bangkok Boulevard housing estate in Thab Chang area on Friday afternoon.

