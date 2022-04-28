Department confirms ammonite fossils found at Siam Square mall in Bangkok are real

The Scala Theater in Siam Square, Bangkok, showing a Thai film, The Love of Siam by Chukiat Sakweerakul. Photo: Kampongpiratevee / pantip.com. CC BY 3.0.









The Department of Mineral Resources confirmed ammonite fossils recently found embedded in the walkways of Siam Square shopping mall in Bangkok were real.

Department director general Poongboon Pongthong has assigned geologist Adulwit Kaweera of the Fossil Protection Division to head a team to examine the shopping mall after a Facebook user posted photos of the fossils she took while walking through Siam Square on her Facebook page.

