April 28, 2022

Department confirms ammonite fossils found at Siam Square mall in Bangkok are real

8 hours ago TN
The Scala Theater in Siam Square, Bangkok, showing a Thai film, The Love of Siam by Chukiat Sakweerakul

The Scala Theater in Siam Square, Bangkok, showing a Thai film, The Love of Siam by Chukiat Sakweerakul. Photo: Kampongpiratevee / pantip.com. CC BY 3.0.




The Department of Mineral Resources confirmed ammonite fossils recently found embedded in the walkways of Siam Square shopping mall in Bangkok were real.

Department director general Poongboon Pongthong has assigned geologist Adulwit Kaweera of the Fossil Protection Division to head a team to examine the shopping mall after a Facebook user posted photos of the fossils she took while walking through Siam Square on her Facebook page.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate

Bangkok Prison Guard Dismissed for Allegedly Extorting Money

6 days ago TN
EV Test Electric Bus EVT by Electric Vehicles (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

BMTA Seeks to Hire Private Company to Run EV Bus Fleet

6 days ago TN
The Grand Palace and Sanam Luang

Bangkok to Celebrate 240th Anniversary With Cultural Activities

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phetchabun-Phitsanulok road

Officials to Close Phu Hin Rong Kla in Phitsanulok for Two Months

8 hours ago TN
The Scala Theater in Siam Square, Bangkok, showing a Thai film, The Love of Siam by Chukiat Sakweerakul

Department confirms ammonite fossils found at Siam Square mall in Bangkok are real

8 hours ago TN
Arrivals level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport

Tourism minister suggests replacing ‘Thailand Pass’ with ‘Vaccine Passport’

8 hours ago TN
Bangchak gas station

Diesel Price to Rise by B2/Liter on May 1

8 hours ago TN
Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan

Officials Reveal Thailand Pass Could End by June

10 hours ago TN