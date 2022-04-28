Officials to Close Phu Hin Rong Kla in Phitsanulok for Two Months
BANGKOK (NNT) – To allow for environmental rehabilitation, the popular Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park in Phitsanulok province will be closed to visitors for two months – from May 1 to June 30.
According to park chief Suthon Wiangdao, the number of tourists to the park is expected to drop significantly during the next two rainy months due to unfavorable conditions. A decision was then made to close the park to allow wildlife and plants to regenerate themselves, free from human disturbance.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
