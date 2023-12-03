Former Thai Prime Minister Prayut Officially Joins Privy Council

TN December 3, 2023 0
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha examining documents

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha examining documents. Photo: Prayut Chan-o-cha Facebook Page.

BANGKOK (NNT) – Former Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has officially been appointed as the newest member of the Privy Council, an advisory body to Their Majesties the King and Queen.

Former Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha becomes privy councillor

On December 2, Gen Prayut was granted an audience with Their Majesties, where he took the oath for his new role. He was presented to the King and the Queen by Gen Surayud Chulanont, the President of the Privy Council.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Water-fight in Chiang Mai during Songkran (Thai New Year)

Pheu Thai Leader Proposes Month-long Songkran Festival in April of 2024

TN December 2, 2023 0
A power transformer in Thailand

New electricity price will be less than Bt4.68 per unit: Energy minister

TN December 2, 2023 0
Yingluck Shinawatra, Thailand's first female prime minister

Protest leaders against Yingluck government get suspended prison sentences

TN December 1, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Map of Davao in Mindanao, Philippines

Explosion during mass in the Philippines kills at least 4 and injures more than 40

TN December 3, 2023 0
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha examining documents

Former Thai Prime Minister Prayut Officially Joins Privy Council

TN December 3, 2023 0
Namuang Waterfall in Koh Samui

Frenchman’s body found at Koh Samui waterfall

TN December 3, 2023 0
A Boat near the City sign and the Waterfront Suites & Residences in Pattaya Beach.

Swiss Businessman Dies After Jumping from Pattaya Condo

TN December 3, 2023 0
Water-fight in Chiang Mai during Songkran (Thai New Year)

Pheu Thai Leader Proposes Month-long Songkran Festival in April of 2024

TN December 2, 2023 0