Former Thai Prime Minister Prayut Officially Joins Privy Council

BANGKOK (NNT) – Former Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has officially been appointed as the newest member of the Privy Council, an advisory body to Their Majesties the King and Queen.

On December 2, Gen Prayut was granted an audience with Their Majesties, where he took the oath for his new role. He was presented to the King and the Queen by Gen Surayud Chulanont, the President of the Privy Council.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

