Toyota C-HR hybrid
Fire hazard triggers recall of Toyota’s C-HR hybrids

By TN / September 7, 2018

Toyota Motor Thailand plans to recall C-HR hybrids delivered between March and May, as the model is included in a global recall.

The Japanese auto giant will soon send letters to Thai buyers to bring in their hybrid cars for a checkup.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PIYACHART MAIKAEW
BANGKOK POST

