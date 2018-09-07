Weatherman warns of heavy rain from tomorrow until Monday





The Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a warning of widespread heavy rain with isolated very heavy rain from Friday until Monday in most parts of Thailand, including Bangkok Metropolis.

In its first statement issued at 5 pm Thursday, the Weatherman forecast rain storm with strong winds in the initial stage to be followed by heavy rain and isolated very heavy rain in the North, Northeast, central, eastern and southern regions as a result of the influence of high pressure from China which has blanketed upper Laos and Vietnam, forcing the monsoon trough to move downward over northern, northeastern, eastern and central regions of Thailand.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

