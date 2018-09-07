British Airways Hit By Major Hacking Attack





British Airways (BA) has announced a major data breach in which hackers stole information about some 380,000 customer credit cards.

The airline announced on September 7 that the attack, which lasted nearly two weeks, did not compromise any travel or passport information.

BA CEO Alex Cruz apologized for the data leak, saying it was the company’s worst security breach in 20 years.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article