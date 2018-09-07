Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany since 2005
Reports of ‘Extremists’ in Chemnitz Likely to be Misinformation – German Intel

By TN / September 7, 2018

According to local enforcement, 18 people have been injured during demonstrations in Chemnitz, while hundreds have been detained due to numerous clashes between the different groups of protestors and the police.

“I share the skepticism towards media reports of right-wing extremists chasing down [foreigners] in Chemnitz,” the president of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, Hans-Georg Maassen told the Bild newspaper, adding that “there is good reason to believe that this is deliberate misinformation, possibly to distract the public’s attention from the murder in Chemnitz.”

According to the police data, at least 4,500 gathered at the rallies in Chemnitz against the German government’s current migration policy.

