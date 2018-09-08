Drug party busted after residents complain about pool villas rented daily

Bang Lamung district chief Naris Niramaiwong sent in his men after complaints that pool villas in a Huay Yai estate were being rented on a daily basis for noisy parties.
Ads for the properties owned by De Ville Group were on Facebook contravening hotel regulations.
Full story: Thaivisa News
Thaivisa / We Love Pattaya
