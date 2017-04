Twenty-eight teenagers were arrested during a raid on an allegedly illicit drug party at a two-storey house in Tambon Na Klua of Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district on Thursday afternoon.

Following a tip-off that teenagers were taking drugs at the house in Soi Pornprapanimit since Wednesday night, a team led by Bang Lamung superintendent Pol Colonel Chakthip Tharapanthakul raided the pool villa, arresting 16 male and 12 female teenagers.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation