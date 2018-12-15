Opening Ceremony of the Science Block & Mary-Ann Kaarsgaren Science Laboratory





On November 29, Mr. Piched Jueythongsri and Mr. Praphan Kiawphan of the Krabi Provincial Education Office, Mr. Sukkay Junon of Nongtalay Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, Miss Noppornrat Jornjarun of the Krabi Provincial Employment Office and Miss Kanchana Kaenphet of the Office of Social Development and Human Security attended the official opening of the new secondary science block and Mary-Ann Kaarsgaren science laboratory in Krabi International School. They were welcomed by licensee Mrs Nirasa Evans and school liaison Mrs Sawitri Dawson.

The event was celebrated in the company of all the students, parents and the teaching staff. Operations manager, Mr Colin Reed opened the event together with Mrs Pornruthai Ritakorn and two secondary students, Haruethai Bhumibhamon and Darya Leelangamwong.

Between speeches by Mr. Piched Jueythongsri, Krabi’s Provincial Education Officer and Mr. Sukkay Junon, Chief Executive of Nongtalay Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, a heart-warming song was sung by the year 1 and 2 students and a traditional Thai dance performed by a few of the upper primary students to showcase their cultural abilities.

Being the first and only Cambridge International School in Krabi Province, the doors were officially opened in 2015 with only 24 students and a handful of Teachers and now the school boasts over 100 students, offering Cambridge curriculum from primary years all the way up to A-level.

The impressive new building boasts 3 modest sized classrooms on the first floor and on the second floor, an enormous state of the art, fully equipped science lab and study room. Students not only experience learning in class but also outside overlooking the beautiful limestone karsts of Krabi.

The vision from day one was always to be a green school, generating electricity from solar, growing vegetables using hydroponics and using only rain water. This vision was inspired by the self-sustainable projects initiated by our beloved King Rama 9. Krabi International School has been one of the forerunners of green initiatives in Krabi.

The local community is benefitting from the existence of Krabi International School and the school will continue to develop and offer world class education.

Mr Jueythongsri, head of Krabi Provincial Education Office said, “I am proud that the children of Krabi now have an opportunity to study international education here in our province.”

