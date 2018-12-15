15 Bangkok slum houses destroyed in fire

Fire swept through a Bangkok squatter community early on Wednesday, burning down 15 houses.
Police said the fire broke out at the Pracha Ruam Jai 1 community in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district at 4.30am.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
