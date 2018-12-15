Phuket on lookout for narcotics smuggling





PHUKET, 15th December 2018 – The southern province of Phuket is cracking down on drug smuggling, monitoring all potential transportation routes.

Anupong Wawongmul, the Permanent Secretary of Phuket province, chaired a meeting with related agencies to keep them updated on the drug control situation. Anupong said heroin and cocaine are spreading in Phuket as prices of both drugs are falling and that the number of drug arrests has surged since the beginning of this month. The quantity of drugs seized also increased.

