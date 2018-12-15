Russian held for theft from friend in Pattaya

PATTAYA: A Russian man held on charges of stealing a computer and other items from the room of a friend begged officers not to arrest him because he had HIV, police said on Saturday.
A. K., 29, was apprehended at his condominium room in Pattaya, where police seized a stolen laptop computer and other items. They also said they had not found any evidence to support the HIV claim.
Bangkok Post
CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST
