Russian held for theft from friend in Pattaya

By TN / December 15, 2018

PATTAYA: A Russian man held on charges of stealing a computer and other items from the room of a friend begged officers not to arrest him because he had HIV, police said on Saturday.

A. K., 29, was apprehended at his condominium room in Pattaya, where police seized a stolen laptop computer and other items. They also said they had not found any evidence to support the HIV claim.

