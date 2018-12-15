Three killed, four injured as two pickups collide in Phichit





Three people were killed and four others injured when a pickup truck crashed into another pickup truck transporting construction workers on Saturday morning.

The accident happened at 8.30am on highway No 115 linking Sam Ngam and Muang district in Phichit.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



