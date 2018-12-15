Crashed Isuzu D-Max pickup

Crashed Isuzu D-Max pickup on the Phitsanulok-Phetchabun road. Photo: Love Krittaya.

Three killed, four injured as two pickups collide in Phichit

By TN / December 15, 2018

Three people were killed and four others injured when a pickup truck crashed into another pickup truck transporting construction workers on Saturday morning.

The accident happened at 8.30am on highway No 115 linking Sam Ngam and Muang district in Phichit.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

