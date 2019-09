BANGKOK, Aug 30 (TNA) – New red-light cameras have been installed at 30 locations in Bangkok in a bid to improve road safety and monitor red-light runners.

The red light camera system was capable of capturing red-light runners in all weather conditions with high-definition infrared cameras, said traffic police chief Pol Maj General Nithithorn Jintakanon on Friday.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts