Aerial view of a taxi, yuk tuk and other vehicles in Bangkok
Thailand to adopt some of Japan’s road safety measures

By TN / August 9, 2018

In an effort to reduce the country’s shameful road toll, the Ministry of Transport says it’s started to implement some of Japan’s road safety measures in Thailand.

The Transport Minister, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, said the 7th Thailand-Japanese Joint Working Group meeting was held yesterday (August 8) at Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport.

