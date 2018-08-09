Thailand to adopt some of Japan’s road safety measures





In an effort to reduce the country’s shameful road toll, the Ministry of Transport says it’s started to implement some of Japan’s road safety measures in Thailand.

The Transport Minister, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, said the 7th Thailand-Japanese Joint Working Group meeting was held yesterday (August 8) at Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Full story: thethaiger.com

The Thaiger

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article