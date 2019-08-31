Knife Attack in Lyon, Southern France Reportedly Leaves One Dead, Nine Wounded

Knife Attack in Lyon, Southern France Reportedly Leaves One Dead, Nine Wounded1 min read
The suspected perpetrator assaulted people waiting at a bus stop and then ran towards an underground station before being seized by other local people and transport staff, according to Lyon mayor Lyon Gerard Collomb.
French BFMTV news outlet has reported that a detained suspect in the knife attack in Lyon told the police that he was Afghan born in 1986, though there’s no official confirmation of the information.
According to BFM TV, the suspected attacker was not listed in the French police database as an individual suspected of being prone to radical Islamist activities, while the motive of the incident remains unknown.
