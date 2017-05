PHUKET: A Phuket woman has accused two men of swindling her family out two large plots of land near Freedom Beach, recently estimated to be worth B4 billion.

At 1.30pm yesterday (May 12) at the Phuket Merlin Hotel, Ms Peetarat “Yupin” Hootachai, 38, held a press conference to publicly claim her family’s ownership of the two plots of land at Freedom Beach, which occupy a total area of about 65 rai.

Eakkapop Thongtub,

The Phuket News