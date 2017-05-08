8 couriers killed, meth pills seized in border clash

CHIANG RAI — Eight drug couriers were killed and 600,000 methamphetamine pills and three assault rifles seized in a clash between a ranger unit and a band of armed drug couriers near the Thai-Myanmar border in Mae Sai district on Saturday night, according to media reports.

The clash occurred at about 8.30pm after a patrol of the 31st Rangers Task Force spotted a ban of about 15 armed drug couriers about 2 kilometres from the border in tambon Wiang Phang Kham.

