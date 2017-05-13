Saturday, May 13, 2017
Home > News > High alert over global cyber-attacks

High alert over global cyber-attacks

Binary code
TN News 0

AUTHORITIES are on high alert following a global spread of malicious software in a massive wave of cyber-attacks affecting about 100 countries including Thailand.

The government yesterday warned computer users to beware of this dangerous malware. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to closely monitor the situation here and issue guidelines necessary to the public to curb negative impacts, Government spokesman Lt-General Sansern Kaewkamnerd said yesterday.

Full story: The Nation

By ASINA PORNWASIN,
NATTHAPAT PHROMKAEW
THE SUNDAY NATION

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Train Collides into Pickup Truck: Kills 1, Injures Over 120

Suthep says protesters will not block polling units on February 2

PM warns political demonstrations likely to return soon

Leave a Reply