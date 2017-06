PHUKET: A speedboat carrying 20 passengers crashed with another at the Boat Lagoon in Koh Kaew yesterday evening. No injuries were reported.

A speedboat belonging to ‘Golden Dragon Tour 1’ was carrying passengers from Koh Phi Phi to Phuket when it collided with, and landed partly on top of, another speedboat, ‘K. Kanreab’, which was not carrying any passengers at the time.

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Phuket Gazette