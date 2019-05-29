‘Big Joke’ Sues Newspaper Over Fraud Claim





BANGKOK — A newspaper said on Wednesday that it is being sued for libel by a former immigration bureau chief.

Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn filed the suit via his lawyers at Ratchadapisek Criminal Court today, according to Manager Online. The newspaper had accused the disgraced policeman of swindling millions from the state by selling “fast-tracked immigration” tickets to tour groups.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

