Wed. May 29th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

The Department of Intellectual Property works to prevent counterfeit product sales online

1 min read
12 mins ago TN
Nike brand sneakers together with other brands

Nike brand sneakers together with other brands at a event. Photo: Coup d'Oreille.


Thailand’s Department of Intellectual Property is cooperating with a famous online shopping website owner to resolve and prevent counterfeit product sales online. Customers are now able to blow the whistle on pirated goods being sold on the web.

May 28th, 2019, Ms. Napapatch Chan-Udom, a victim of counterfeit fraud, told of her experience of buying goods from a well-known online shopping website. She found that the product purchased was fake, so she complained to the website, which denied any responsibility.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

‘Big Joke’ Sues Newspaper Over Fraud Claim

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

HM Queen Sirikit returns from hospital to Chitralada palace

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Rape redefined, penalties toughened

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

‘Big Joke’ Sues Newspaper Over Fraud Claim

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

The Department of Intellectual Property works to prevent counterfeit product sales online

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Emergency Decree Extended in Deep South

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

608kg of marijuana seized in Bueng Kan

24 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close