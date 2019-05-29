The Department of Intellectual Property works to prevent counterfeit product sales online

The Department of Intellectual Property works to prevent counterfeit product sales online1 min read
Thailand’s Department of Intellectual Property is cooperating with a famous online shopping website owner to resolve and prevent counterfeit product sales online. Customers are now able to blow the whistle on pirated goods being sold on the web.
May 28th, 2019, Ms. Napapatch Chan-Udom, a victim of counterfeit fraud, told of her experience of buying goods from a well-known online shopping website. She found that the product purchased was fake, so she complained to the website, which denied any responsibility.
By Thai PBS World