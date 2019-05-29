Wed. May 29th, 2019

Emergency Decree Extended in Deep South

Malay-Muslim men in Pattani

Malay-Muslim men in Pattani, southern Thailand. Image: udeyismail.


BANGKOK, May 29 (TNA) — The government’s emergency situation committee extends the imposition of the emergency decree on public administration in emergency situations in three southern border provinces for three months from June 20 to Sept 19.

The committee headed by Deputy Prime Minister/Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwon resolved to extend the decree imposition in Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala provinces except in Mae Lan district of Pattani, Sukhirin and Sungai Kolok districts of Narathiwat and Betong district of Yala.

