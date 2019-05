Over 600kg of marijuana was seized in Bueng Kan’s Bung Kla district but no arrest was made, the provincial governor said.

Bueng Kan governor Nirat Pongsitthavorn and Bueng Kan police chief Maj Gen Thiwa Boondamnern said 608 bars of marijuana had been seized with each weighing 1kg.

