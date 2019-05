A 70-year-old villager was found dead on a mountain in Bueng Kan’s Bung Kla district on Wednesday morning after he went up to hunt for wild-bee honey, police said.

The Bung Kla police station was alerted at 5.30am that the body of Kanha Jumewong, 70, had been found on Phu Wua mountain about 4 kilometres from the office of the Phu Wua Wildlife Sanctuary.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts