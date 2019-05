Fifteen Japanese nationals accused of swindling more than 200 people in their home country out of more than 70 million baht in a call-centre scam will be extradited back to Japan on Thursday, the Immigration Bureau says.

All were arrested at a house in Siam Royal View housing estate in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district on March 29.

