January 20, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Immigration Bureau extends re-entry visas for foreigners with Thai residency

1 min read
10 seconds ago TN
Passport Control area at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok

Immigration and Passport Control area at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: Shankar S. / flickr.


Foreigners with Thai residency whose re-entry visas require their return to Thailand within one year from March 26 last year will be allowed to stay abroad until further notice, the Immigration Bureau said on Wednesday.

The agency said it decided to relax the one-year re-entry requirement dating back to March 26 last year as the coronavirus outbreak still restricts all modes of travel.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Immigration Bureau extends re-entry visas for foreigners with Thai residency 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


More Stories

1 min read

New COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday Fall to 2 Digits

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Almost 10 Police Officers Involving in Migrant Workers Smuggling

16 hours ago TN
1 min read

Row over MorChana contact-tracing app threatens to blow hole in COVID-19 defence

17 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Immigration Bureau extends re-entry visas for foreigners with Thai residency

12 seconds ago TN
1 min read

New COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday Fall to 2 Digits

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Chonburi province extends lockdown to prevent further spread of COVID-19

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Chai Nat province now free of COVID-19 as last eight patients recover

30 mins ago TN

About Thailand News

Copyright © 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.