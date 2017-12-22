Saturday, December 23, 2017
Electric bus to test run in Bangkok next year

Bangkok BRT Sunlong buses
TN Bangkok 0

BANGKOK, 22nd December 2017 (NNT) – The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) is to test run an electric bus made in South Korea on five routes in Bangkok in June of 2018 to assess its efficiency.

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), Thailand Research Fund, BMTA and King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to evaluate the use of electric transportation as part of a research and development project concerning electric public transport in Thailand.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

