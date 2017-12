A former aide of Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva was killed when his Fortuner SUV crashed into the rear of a trailer truck in Pathum Thani’s Mueang district early on Friday, police said.

Police said Apinan Chuaybamrung, 56, a failed Democrat candidate in Pathum Thani, was killed behind the wheel in the accident at 5.20am on the Pathum Thani-Lad Lum Kaew road near the Pathum Thani Transport Office intersection.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation