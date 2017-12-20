Selective Lifting of Politics Ban Unfair, Democrat Says

BANGKOK — Only newly formed political parties will be able to engage in political activities under a Tuesday order approved by the ruling junta.

The partial exemption would allow newcomer parties – such as one aligned with the military – to register and meet, whereas existing parties could not. A Democrat Party spokesman Wednesday slammed the uneven approach for benefiting new parties, especially any formed to support the current regime.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

