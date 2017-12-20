Wednesday, December 20, 2017
Home > News > Selective Lifting of Politics Ban Unfair, Democrat Says

Selective Lifting of Politics Ban Unfair, Democrat Says

Democrat Party in Thailand
TN News 0

BANGKOK — Only newly formed political parties will be able to engage in political activities under a Tuesday order approved by the ruling junta.

The partial exemption would allow newcomer parties – such as one aligned with the military – to register and meet, whereas existing parties could not. A Democrat Party spokesman Wednesday slammed the uneven approach for benefiting new parties, especially any formed to support the current regime.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Prime Minister of Thailand General Prayut Chan-ocha

PM reiterates Thailand’s stance on nuclear security

Breaking News

Abhisit Vejjajiva Seeks Peace

Breaking News

Thaksin seeks to visit Japan late this month

Leave a Reply