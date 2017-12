A 44-year-old man returned to his home in Si Sa Ket province only to learn that he was officially declared dead and his family already held a funeral rite for him.

After two years of working in Bangkok and on fishing vessels, Sakorn Sachiwa, a resident of Non Khun district, returned home on Sunday (Dec 17) to the surprise of his family members.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS