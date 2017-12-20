Wednesday, December 20, 2017
ICAO vows greater cooperation with Thai aviation industry

Orient Thai Airlines Boeing 767-300
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 20 December 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has said that the government is determined to continue supporting the Thai aviation industry to meet international safety standards.

Gen Prayut had been speaking at the Global Aviation Security Plan (GASeP) Conference. The regional-level conference is being organized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and attended by high-ranking officials of the UN body, including its Secretary-General Dr. Fang Liu.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn
National News Bureau

TN

