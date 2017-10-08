Sunday, October 8, 2017
Aviation to get a boost as ICAO removes red flag

Thai Airways A350 XWB
TN News 0

THAILAND’S aviation sector is set to grow at a higher rate after the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) removed its red flag over safety issues, signifying the agency’s satisfaction with measures taken over the past three years to address concerns.

Chula Sukmanop, director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) Office, said ICAO officials had inspected the Thai aviation regulatory system from September 20-27 and approved a total of 33 measures that tackled previously expressed safety and other concerns.

Full story: The Nation

By The Sunday Nation

TN
