Saturday, June 17, 2017
USS Fitzgerald Commander, Another Sailor Hurt in Collision Off Japan Shore

The US 7th Fleet Commander said that the commander of the USS Fitzgerald and another sailor required medical assistance after the warship collided with a Philippine vessel.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The commander of the USS Fitzgerald and another sailor required medical assistance after the warship collided with a Philippine vessel southwest of Japan’s coast, the US 7th Fleet Commander said.

“As of this time, there have been two patients requiring medical evacuation. One was Cmdr. Bryce Benson, Fitzgerald’s commanding officer, who was transferred to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka and is reportedly in stable condition. A second MEDEVAC is in progress. Other injured are being assessed,” the statement read.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

