Drug smuggler killed, 2m ‘ya ba’ pills seized

CHIANG RAI: A drug smuggler was killed, two others arrested and more than 2 million speed pills seized following a clash with security forces along the Thai-Myanmar border in Mae Sai district late Friday night.

A combined team of soldiers and police were sent to patrol a road along the border in Phamee village, tambon Wiang Pang Kham, after Col Kitakorn Chantha, chief of the Pha Muang military task force, received a tip-off that illicit drugs were being smuggled across the border, Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osodsathakorn said on Saturday.

CHINPAT CHAIMON

BANGKOK POST