Saturday, June 17, 2017
Home > North > Drug smuggler killed, 2m ‘ya ba’ pills seized

Drug smuggler killed, 2m ‘ya ba’ pills seized

Red and pink tablets
TN North 0

CHIANG RAI: A drug smuggler was killed, two others arrested and more than 2 million speed pills seized following a clash with security forces along the Thai-Myanmar border in Mae Sai district late Friday night.

A combined team of soldiers and police were sent to patrol a road along the border in Phamee village, tambon Wiang Pang Kham, after Col Kitakorn Chantha, chief of the Pha Muang military task force, received a tip-off that illicit drugs were being smuggled across the border, Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osodsathakorn said on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHINPAT CHAIMON
BANGKOK POST

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

10-Year-Old Dies of Electrocution From School Water Dispenser

Nakhon Pathom factories threatened as residents destroy floodwalls

Thailand pick up trucks on a road

Soda Smash: Est v. Pepsi Collision Injures 7 in Multi-Vehicle Crash

Leave a Reply