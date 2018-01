BURI RAM: Two schoolboys were killed after a motorcycle they were riding against the traffic flow collided head-on with an oncoming pick-up truck in Nang Rong district early on Sunday, police said.

Police officers found Patikan Khanphroh, 14, lying dead on the road near a badly damaged motorcycle. Another boy, Ekarat Pluemchaisaeng, 17, was seriously injured. Rescuers attempted to save his life, but he died shortly afterwards.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SURACHAI PIRAGSA

BANGKOK POST