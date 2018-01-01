Monday, January 1, 2018
British tourists celebrate New Year countdown at remote train station in Chumphon

State Railway of Thailand's GE CM22-7i locomotive
As several hundred thousands of people, both Thais and foreign tourists, were drawn to downtown Bangkok for countdown celebrations at Ratchaprasong to ring in New Year 2018 on Sunday night, a small group of British businessmen and their spouses chose to celebrate the event at a small railway station in Chumphon province.

The group arrived at Khlong Khanan railway station in Chumphon’s Lang Suan district at 11.19pm Sunday night (Dec 31) on a special trip on board the luxurious tourist-orientated Eastern & Oriental Express train from Singapore to Bangkok.

By Thai PBS

