October 1, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thai restaurant in Japan blamed for cluster of at least 15 COVID-19 infections

1 min read
15 mins ago TN
Osaka street at night, Japan

Osaka city in Japan lights up at night. Photo: Pedro Szekely / flickr.


A Thai restaurant in Japan’s Chiba prefecture has been blamed for a cluster of as many as 15 COVID-19 cases.

According to Manager Online today (Thursday), the first group found to be infected includes a Thai cook, the 60-year Japanese female owner and staff of the Chun restaurant in Kashiwa town. Later, more people, including customers and those close to the staff of the restaurant, tested positive for coronavirus.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Thai restaurant in Japan blamed for cluster of at least 15 COVID-19 infections 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Turkey Denies That Its F-16 Downed Armenian Su-25 Fighter Amid Tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Macron slams Turkey’s “warlike” rhetoric on Karabakh

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Duterte Doubts ‘Allowing Facebook to Continue’ in Philippines After Social Giant Removes Accounts

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

New Pheu Thai team reaching out to young people

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Records Five Imported Covid-19 cases on Thursday

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai restaurant in Japan blamed for cluster of at least 15 COVID-19 infections

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

PM Prayut Visits Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi

21 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close