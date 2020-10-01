Thai restaurant in Japan blamed for cluster of at least 15 COVID-19 infections





A Thai restaurant in Japan’s Chiba prefecture has been blamed for a cluster of as many as 15 COVID-19 cases.

According to Manager Online today (Thursday), the first group found to be infected includes a Thai cook, the 60-year Japanese female owner and staff of the Chun restaurant in Kashiwa town. Later, more people, including customers and those close to the staff of the restaurant, tested positive for coronavirus.

