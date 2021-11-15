November 15, 2021

Bangkok police deny use of live rounds against anti-government protesters

4 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok

Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




The Thai police have not resorted to the use of lethal weapons including live rounds in dealing with anti-establishment protesters, and that only rubber bullets were used, according to Deputy Commissioner and spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) Pol Maj-Gen Jirasant Kaewsang-ek today (Monday).

At a press conference this morning, he was responding to the allegation that police shot two protesters with live rounds in front of the Police General Hospital, while they were marching from Pathumwan intersection to the German Embassy on Sathorn Road late yesterday afternoon.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

